The motto "Then, Now, Always Win" is displayed on the barrel a static M1A1 Abrams Main Battle Tank monument during the Ramadi Reunion at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 17, 2026. The display stands in front of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team headquarters as the "Ready First" brigade commemorates the 20th anniversary of the Second Battle of Ramadi. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2026 18:37
|Photo ID:
|9483541
|VIRIN:
|260117-A-HF147-8691
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|6.49 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, "Ready First" motto stands tall at Ramadi Reunion [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Felix Mena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.