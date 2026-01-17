Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The motto "Then, Now, Always Win" is displayed on the barrel a static M1A1 Abrams Main Battle Tank monument during the Ramadi Reunion at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 17, 2026. The display stands in front of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team headquarters as the "Ready First" brigade commemorates the 20th anniversary of the Second Battle of Ramadi. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena)