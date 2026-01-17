(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena 

    1st Armored Division

    Members of a joint service color guard bow their heads during a roll call of those killed in action at the Ramadi Reunion at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 17, 2026. The ceremony, which featured a photo display of the fallen, commemorated the 20th anniversary of the Second Battle of Ramadi and the dedication of a new memorial. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2026
    Date Posted: 01.17.2026 18:36
    Photo ID: 9483543
    VIRIN: 260117-A-HF147-1565
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 7.01 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint color guard pays tribute during roll call [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Felix Mena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #ramadireunion #operationiraqifreedom #readyfirst #ironsoldiers #rememberthefallen

