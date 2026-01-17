Joint color guard pays tribute during roll call

Members of a joint service color guard bow their heads during a roll call of those killed in action at the Ramadi Reunion at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 17, 2026. The ceremony, which featured a photo display of the fallen, commemorated the 20th anniversary of the Second Battle of Ramadi and the dedication of a new memorial. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena)
