1ABCT Veterans reconnect at Ramadi Reunion

Retired Sgt. Maj. Daniel Pinion hands a name tag to a veteran during the Ramadi Reunion at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 17, 2026. The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team hosted the event to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Second Battle of Ramadi and dedicate a memorial listing the names of those killed in action. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena)