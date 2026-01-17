Ribbon cutting dedicates Ramadi Memorial

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Bryan Frizzelle, commander of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, is joined by Command Sgt. Maj. James Light and retired Lt. Gen. Sean MacFarland to cut the ribbon on the Ramadi Memorial at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 17, 2026. The ceremony officially dedicated the monument, which honors those killed in action, during the 20th anniversary commemoration of the Second Battle of Ramadi. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena)