    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ribbon cutting dedicates Ramadi Memorial

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ribbon cutting dedicates Ramadi Memorial

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena 

    1st Armored Division

    Col. Bryan Frizzelle, commander of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, is joined by Command Sgt. Maj. James Light and retired Lt. Gen. Sean MacFarland to cut the ribbon on the Ramadi Memorial at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 17, 2026. The ceremony officially dedicated the monument, which honors those killed in action, during the 20th anniversary commemoration of the Second Battle of Ramadi. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Felix Mena)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2026
    Date Posted: 01.17.2026 18:34
    Photo ID: 9483546
    VIRIN: 260117-A-HF147-6202
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 9.29 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ribbon cutting dedicates Ramadi Memorial [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Felix Mena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

