Rear Adm. Brophy Visits Strategic Communications Wing 1

Capt. David Gardner, left, commodore, Strategic Communications Wing (SCW) 1, discusses the capabilities

of SCW-1 with Rear Adm. Richard T. Brophy, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, during a tour of the

SCW-1 facilities at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Jan. 12, 2026. SCW-1’s primary

mission is to receive, verify and retransmit emergency action messages to U.S. strategic forces utilizing

the Navy’s E-6B Mercury aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class W.

Chase Stephens)