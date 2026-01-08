Rear Adm. Brophy Visits Strategic Communications Wing 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Richard T. Brophy, right, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, speaks to a Sailor assigned to

Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron (VQ) 3 during a tour of the Strategic Communications Wing 1

facilities at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Jan. 12, 2026. SCW-1’s primary mission

is to receive, verify and retransmit emergency action messages to U.S. strategic forces utilizing the

Navy’s E-6B Mercury aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class W. Chase

Stephens)