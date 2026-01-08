Rear Adm. Brophy Visits Strategic Communications Wing 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Richard T. Brophy, left of center, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, and Cmdr. Nathan

Whiteman, the commanding officer of Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron (VQ) 7, conduct a simulated

landing in the VQ-7 E-6B Mercury aircraft flight simulator during a tour of the Strategic Communications

Wing (SCW) 1 facilities at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Jan. 12, 2026. SCW-1’s

primary mission is to receive, verify and retransmit emergency action messages to U.S. strategic forces

utilizing the Navy’s E-6B Mercury aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class

W. Chase Stephens)