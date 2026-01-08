Rear Adm. Brophy Visits Strategic Communications Wing 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Richard T. Brophy, left of center, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, and Capt. David

Gardner, center, commodore, Strategic Communications Wing (SCW) 1, discuss the capabilities of the

Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Detachment Tinker Air Force Base training facilities during a

tour of the SCW-1 facilities at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Jan. 12, 2026. SCW-

1’s primary mission is to receive, verify and retransmit emergency action messages to U.S. strategic

forces utilizing the Navy’s E-6B Mercury aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st

Class W. Chase Stephens)