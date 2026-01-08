(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Rear Adm. Brophy Visits Strategic Communications Wing 1

    Rear Adm. Brophy Visits Strategic Communications Wing 1

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chase Stephens 

    Strategic Communications Wing One

    Rear Adm. Richard T. Brophy, left of center, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, and Capt. David
    Gardner, center, commodore, Strategic Communications Wing (SCW) 1, discuss the capabilities of the
    Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Detachment Tinker Air Force Base training facilities during a
    tour of the SCW-1 facilities at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Jan. 12, 2026. SCW-
    1’s primary mission is to receive, verify and retransmit emergency action messages to U.S. strategic
    forces utilizing the Navy’s E-6B Mercury aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st
    Class W. Chase Stephens)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 00:36
    Photo ID: 9482200
    VIRIN: 260112-N-SS370-1076
    Resolution: 5829x4164
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Brophy Visits Strategic Communications Wing 1, by PO1 Chase Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

