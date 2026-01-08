Rear Adm. Richard T. Brophy, left of center, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, and Capt. David
Gardner, center, commodore, Strategic Communications Wing (SCW) 1, discuss the capabilities of the
Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Detachment Tinker Air Force Base training facilities during a
tour of the SCW-1 facilities at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Jan. 12, 2026. SCW-
1’s primary mission is to receive, verify and retransmit emergency action messages to U.S. strategic
forces utilizing the Navy’s E-6B Mercury aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st
Class W. Chase Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 00:36
|Photo ID:
|9482200
|VIRIN:
|260112-N-SS370-1076
|Resolution:
|5829x4164
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, US
This work, Rear Adm. Brophy Visits Strategic Communications Wing 1 [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Chase Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.