Rear Adm. Brophy Visits Strategic Communications Wing 1

Rear Adm. Richard T. Brophy, left, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, and Capt. David Gardner,

commodore, Strategic Communications Wing (SCW) 1, walk toward an E-6B Mercury aircraft on the

SCW-1 flight line during a tour of the facilities at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Jan.

12, 2026. SCW-1’s primary mission is to receive, verify and retransmit emergency action messages to

U.S. strategic forces utilizing the Navy’s E-6B Mercury aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication

Specialist 1st Class W. Chase Stephens)