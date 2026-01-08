Rear Adm. Brophy Visits Strategic Communications Wing 1

Rear Adm. Richard T. Brophy, left, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, and Capt. David Gardner,
commodore, Strategic Communications Wing (SCW) 1, walk toward an E-6B Mercury aircraft on the
SCW-1 flight line during a tour of the facilities at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Jan.
12, 2026. SCW-1’s primary mission is to receive, verify and retransmit emergency action messages to
U.S. strategic forces utilizing the Navy’s E-6B Mercury aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication
Specialist 1st Class W. Chase Stephens)
