Rear Adm. Brophy Visits Strategic Communications Wing 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Richard T. Brophy, center, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, poses for a photo with

Sailors assigned to Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron (VQ) 3 during a tour of the Strategic

Communications Wing (SCW) 1 facilities at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Jan. 12,

2026. SCW-1’s primary mission is to receive, verify and retransmit emergency action messages to U.S.

strategic forces utilizing the Navy’s E-6B Mercury aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication

Specialist 1st Class W. Chase Stephens)