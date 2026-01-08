Rear Adm. Brophy Visits Strategic Communications Wing 1

Rear Adm. Richard T. Brophy, center, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, poses for a photo with
Sailors assigned to Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron (VQ) 3 during a tour of the Strategic
Communications Wing (SCW) 1 facilities at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Jan. 12,
2026. SCW-1’s primary mission is to receive, verify and retransmit emergency action messages to U.S.
strategic forces utilizing the Navy’s E-6B Mercury aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication
Specialist 1st Class W. Chase Stephens)
|01.12.2026
|01.16.2026 00:36
|9482203
|260112-N-SS370-1141
|5793x4138
|3.15 MB
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, US
|2
|0
