(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rear Adm. Brophy Visits Strategic Communications Wing 1 [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Rear Adm. Brophy Visits Strategic Communications Wing 1

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chase Stephens 

    Strategic Communications Wing One

    Rear Adm. Richard T. Brophy, center, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, poses for a photo with
    Sailors assigned to Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron (VQ) 3 during a tour of the Strategic
    Communications Wing (SCW) 1 facilities at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Jan. 12,
    2026. SCW-1’s primary mission is to receive, verify and retransmit emergency action messages to U.S.
    strategic forces utilizing the Navy’s E-6B Mercury aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication
    Specialist 1st Class W. Chase Stephens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 00:36
    Photo ID: 9482203
    VIRIN: 260112-N-SS370-1141
    Resolution: 5793x4138
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Brophy Visits Strategic Communications Wing 1 [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Chase Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rear Admiral. Brophy Visits Strategic Communications Wing 1
    Rear Adm. Brophy Visits Strategic Communications Wing 1
    Rear Adm. Brophy Visits Strategic Communications Wing 1
    Rear Adm. Brophy Visits Strategic Communications Wing 1
    Rear Adm. Brophy Visits Strategic Communications Wing 1
    Rear Adm. Brophy Visits Strategic Communications Wing 1
    Rear Adm. Brophy Visits Strategic Communications Wing 1
    Rear Adm. Brophy Visits Strategic Communications Wing 1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery