Rear Admiral. Brophy Visits Strategic Communications Wing 1

Rear Adm. Richard T. Brophy, left, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, and Cmdr. Nathan Whiteman,

the commanding officer of Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron (VQ) 7, conduct a simulated refueling with

a KC-46A Pegasus aircraft in the VQ-7 E-6B Mercury aircraft flight simulator during a tour of the Strategic

Communications Wing (SCW) 1 facilities at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Jan. 12,

2026. SCW-1’s primary mission is to receive, verify and retransmit emergency action messages to U.S.

strategic forces utilizing the Navy’s E-6B Mercury aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication

Specialist 1st Class W. Chase Stephens)