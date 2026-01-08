Rear Adm. Richard T. Brophy, left, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, and Cmdr. Nathan Whiteman,
the commanding officer of Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron (VQ) 7, conduct a simulated refueling with
a KC-46A Pegasus aircraft in the VQ-7 E-6B Mercury aircraft flight simulator during a tour of the Strategic
Communications Wing (SCW) 1 facilities at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Jan. 12,
2026. SCW-1’s primary mission is to receive, verify and retransmit emergency action messages to U.S.
strategic forces utilizing the Navy’s E-6B Mercury aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication
Specialist 1st Class W. Chase Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 00:36
|Photo ID:
|9482198
|VIRIN:
|260112-N-SS370-1058
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.88 MB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rear Admiral. Brophy Visits Strategic Communications Wing 1 [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Chase Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.