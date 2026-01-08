U.S. Army Ordnance School conducts sling load operations for its ammunition specialist trainees

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of 2nd Battalion, 224th Aviation Regiment lift cargo with a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter as part of Echo Company, 832nd Ordnance Battalion’s ammunition specialist sling load training Jan. 8, 2025, at Fort Lee, Va. The training prepares Soldiers to rig and secure equipment beneath rotary-wing aircraft for aerial transport. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)