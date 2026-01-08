U.S. Army Ordnance School conducts sling load operations for its ammunition specialist trainees

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pvt. Chandler Muse, an ammunition specialist with Echo Company, 832nd Ordnance Battalion out of Fort Lee, Va., provides hand signals to help guide a 2nd Battalion, 224th Aviation Regiment UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during sling load training Jan. 8, 2025, at Fort Lee, Va. As the home to the U.S. Army Sustainment Center of Excellence, more than 70,000 troops train at Fort Lee every year. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)