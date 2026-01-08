U.S. Army Ordnance School conducts sling load operations for its ammunition specialist trainees

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ammunition specialists with Echo Company, 832nd Ordnance Battalion practice rigging and securing cargo to a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with assistance from a U.S. Army Ordnance School instructor and 2nd Battalion, 224th Aviation Regiment Soldiers during sling load operations training Jan. 8, 2025, at Fort Lee, Va. Sling load operations are critical for rapidly delivering supplies, vehicles and other cargo to areas where ground transportation is limited or impossible. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)