    U.S. Army Ordnance School conducts sling load operations for its ammunition specialist trainees [Image 8 of 10]

    U.S. Army Ordnance School conducts sling load operations for its ammunition specialist trainees

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Chad Menegay 

    U.S. Army Fort Lee

    Ammunition specialists with Echo Company, 832nd Ordnance Battalion practice rigging and securing cargo to a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with assistance from a U.S. Army Ordnance School instructor and 2nd Battalion, 224th Aviation Regiment Soldiers during sling load operations training Jan. 8, 2025, at Fort Lee, Va. Sling load operations are critical for rapidly delivering supplies, vehicles and other cargo to areas where ground transportation is limited or impossible. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 11:55
    Photo ID: 9476231
    VIRIN: 260108-A-WA652-6379
    Resolution: 3376x2251
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Ordnance School conducts sling load operations for its ammunition specialist trainees [Image 10 of 10], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    readiness
    USArmy
    lethality
    warfighter support
    sustainment
    sling load

