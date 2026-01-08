(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Ordnance School conducts sling load operations for its ammunition specialist trainees [Image 10 of 10]

    U.S. Army Ordnance School conducts sling load operations for its ammunition specialist trainees

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Chad Menegay 

    U.S. Army Fort Lee

    A 2nd Battalion, 224th Aviation Regiment UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilot carefully descends, so that Echo Company, 832nd Ordnance Battalion ammunition specialists can practice rigging and securing cargo as part of sling load training Jan. 8, 2025, at Fort Lee, Va. Getting bullets and other assets to the fight in a fast, effective manner is a key competence for our ammunition specialists. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 11:55
    Photo ID: 9476229
    VIRIN: 260108-A-WA652-9706
    Resolution: 5620x3747
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Ordnance School conducts sling load operations for its ammunition specialist trainees [Image 10 of 10], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    readiness
    USArmy
    lethality
    warfighter support
    sustainment
    sling load

