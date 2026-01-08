U.S. Army Ordnance School conducts sling load operations for its ammunition specialist trainees

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 2nd Battalion, 224th Aviation Regiment UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilot carefully descends, so that Echo Company, 832nd Ordnance Battalion ammunition specialists can practice rigging and securing cargo as part of sling load training Jan. 8, 2025, at Fort Lee, Va. Getting bullets and other assets to the fight in a fast, effective manner is a key competence for our ammunition specialists. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)