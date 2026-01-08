U.S. Army Ordnance School conducts sling load operations for its ammunition specialist trainees

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Ordnance School instructor (right) readies Echo Company, 832nd Ordnance Battalion ammunition specialists for sling load training Jan. 8, 2025, at Fort Lee, Va. As the home to the U.S. Army Sustainment Center of Excellence, Fort Lee provides the foundation on which the Army builds readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)