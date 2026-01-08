U.S. Army Ordnance School conducts sling load operations for its ammunition specialist trainees

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Ordnance School instructor checks that cargo is prepared for Echo Company, 832nd Ordnance Battalion ammunition specialist sling load training Jan. 8, 2025, at Fort Lee, Va. The training prepares Soldiers to rig and secure equipment beneath rotary-wing aircraft for aerial transport. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)