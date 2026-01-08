(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Ordnance School conducts sling load operations for its ammunition specialist trainees [Image 4 of 10]

    U.S. Army Ordnance School conducts sling load operations for its ammunition specialist trainees

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Chad Menegay 

    U.S. Army Fort Lee

    An ammunition specialist with Echo Company, 832nd Ordnance Battalion provides hand signals to help guide a 2nd Battalion, 224th Aviation Regiment UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during sling load training Jan. 8, 2025, at Fort Lee, Va. As the home to the U.S. Army Sustainment Center of Excellence, Fort Lee provides the foundation on which the Army builds readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

    This work, U.S. Army Ordnance School conducts sling load operations for its ammunition specialist trainees [Image 10 of 10], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    readiness
    USArmy
    lethality
    warfighter support
    sustainment
    sling load

