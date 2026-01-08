U.S. Army Ordnance School conducts sling load operations for its ammunition specialist trainees

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Echo Company, 832nd Ordnance Battalion ammunition specialists practice rigging and securing cargo to a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with assistance from a U.S. Army Ordnance School instructor and 2nd Battalion, 224th Aviation Regiment Soldiers during sling load operations training Jan. 8, 2025, at Fort Lee, Va. The capability enhances battlefield mobility, increases unit lethality, and ensures mission readiness in both combat and disaster response scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)