U.S. Air Force Col. Kenneth Beebe III, 51st Maintenance Group commander, far left, and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Clark, 51st MXG command chief, far right, pose with load winners of the 4th Quarter Ammo Bomb Building and Loading Competition at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 8, 2026. Winners from this iteration will have their name added to the trophy and be recognized for their mastery of their craft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 02:30
|Photo ID:
|9472709
|VIRIN:
|260108-F-LA223-1252
|Resolution:
|5179x2913
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 4Q Ammo Bomb Building and Loading Competition [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Dustin Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.