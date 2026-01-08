4Q Ammo Bomb Building and Loading Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Kenneth Beebe III, 51st Maintenance Group commander, far left, and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Clark, 51st MXG command chief, far right, pose with load winners of the 4th Quarter Ammo Bomb Building and Loading Competition at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 8, 2026. Winners from this iteration will have their name added to the trophy and be recognized for their mastery of their craft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)