4Q Ammo Bomb Building and Loading Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spectators observe a member of the 35th Fighter Generation Squadron load an AIM-9X onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the 4th Quarter Ammo Bomb Building and Loading Competition at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 8, 2026. The competition is a quarterly and annual event that encourages Airmen to display mastery of their craft against other teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)