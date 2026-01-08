4Q Ammo Bomb Building and Loading Competition

Members assigned to the 36th Fighter Generation Squadron load a bomb onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the 4th Quarter Ammo Bomb Building and Loading Competition at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 8, 2026. The competition is a quarterly and annual event where teams are evaluated on how quickly and efficiently they can load munitions to their aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 02:30
|Photo ID:
|9472706
|VIRIN:
|260108-F-LA223-1433
|Resolution:
|5176x2911
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
