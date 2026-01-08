4Q Ammo Bomb Building and Loading Competition

Members assigned to the 35th Fighter Generation Squadron load an AIM-9X onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the 4th Quarter Ammo Bomb Build and Loading Competition at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 8, 2026. In this iteration of the competition, the 35th FGS competed against the 36th Fighter Generation Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 02:30
|Photo ID:
|9472703
|VIRIN:
|260108-F-LA223-1406
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|4.59 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
