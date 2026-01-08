(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    4Q Ammo Bomb Building and Loading Competition [Image 1 of 8]

    4Q Ammo Bomb Building and Loading Competition

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.07.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Spectators observe a member from the 35th Fighter Generation Squadron write a report during the 4th Quarter Ammo Bomb Building and Loading Competition at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 8, 2026. The competition is a quarterly and annual event where teams are evaluated on how quickly and efficiently they can load munitions to their aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 02:30
    Photo ID: 9472707
    VIRIN: 260108-F-LA223-1184
    Resolution: 5156x2900
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4Q Ammo Bomb Building and Loading Competition [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Dustin Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    51st Fighter Wing
    51st Maintenance Group
    36th Fighter Generation Squadron
    35th Fighter Generation Squadron

