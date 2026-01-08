4Q Ammo Bomb Building and Loading Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member assigned to the 36th Fighter Generation Squadron handles an AIM-9X before loading it onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the 4th Quarter Ammo Bomb Build and Loading Competition at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 8, 2026. During this event, each team has members responsible for building a GBU-31 during the first half while other teammates load the bomb onto the aircraft along with an AIM-9X in the second half. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)