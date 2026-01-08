4Q Ammo Bomb Building and Loading Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members assigned to the 36th Fighter Generation Squadron assemble a GBU-31 during the 4th Quarter Ammo Bomb Build and Loading Competition at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 8, 2026. The competition is a quarterly and annual event where teams are evaluated on how quickly and efficiently they can load munitions to their aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)