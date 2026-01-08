4Q Ammo Bomb Building and Loading Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member assigned to the 35th Fighter Generation Squadron selects tools during the 4th Quarter Ammo Bomb Build and Loading Competition at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 8, 2026. The competition is a quarterly and annual event that encourages Airmen to display mastery of their craft against other teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)