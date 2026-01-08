(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Understanding Moral Injury [Image 9 of 9]

    Understanding Moral Injury

    DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Chaplains from across the Department of Defense and Civil Air Patrol pose for a group photo following a seminar on moral injury on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 16, 2025. The Team Dover Chaplains hosted the event to educate fellow chaplains on moral injury, how it differs from post-traumatic stress disorder and its impact on mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)

    VIRIN: 251216-F-IN607-1109
    Resolution: 3600x2400
