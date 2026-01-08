Understanding Moral Injury

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chaplains from across the Department of Defense and Civil Air Patrol pose for a group photo following a seminar on moral injury on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 16, 2025. The Team Dover Chaplains hosted the event to educate fellow chaplains on moral injury, how it differs from post-traumatic stress disorder and its impact on mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)