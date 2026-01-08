Understanding Moral Injury

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Tom West, Air Force Chaplain Corps College staff chaplain, presents the topic of moral injury awareness during a workshop on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 16, 2025. The program used creative outlets to assist many members of the Chaplain Corps in distinguishing the symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder from those of moral injury. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)