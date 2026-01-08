Understanding Moral Injury

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Mark Shulman, Pennsylvania Civil Air Patrol chaplain, constructs a representative model using legos during a moral injury workshop on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 16, 2025. The workshop incorporated hands-on activities to help chaplains visualize and communicate complex spiritual and psychological concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)