Understanding Moral Injury

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Keith Manry, 436th Airlift Wing Chaplain, exchanges perspectives with Capt. Mark Shulman, Civil Air Patrol chaplain, during a seminar focused on moral injury and ethical leadership on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 16, 2025. The gathering allowed chaplains and religious affairs Airmen to connect and share best practices for maintaining integrity in high-pressure military environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)