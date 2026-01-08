U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Keith Manry, 436th Airlift Wing Chaplain, exchanges perspectives with Capt. Mark Shulman, Civil Air Patrol chaplain, during a seminar focused on moral injury and ethical leadership on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 16, 2025. The gathering allowed chaplains and religious affairs Airmen to connect and share best practices for maintaining integrity in high-pressure military environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 12:23
|Photo ID:
|9471669
|VIRIN:
|251216-F-IN607-1003
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|3.74 MB
|Location:
|DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Understanding Moral Injury [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Macy Dismore-Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.