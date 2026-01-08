Understanding Moral Injury

Legos are staged on a table during a Chaplain Corps professional development course on moral injury on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 16, 2025. These materials were used to help participants externalize internal conflicts as part of a demonstration on therapeutic communication techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 12:23
|Photo ID:
|9471670
|VIRIN:
|251216-F-IN607-1007
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
