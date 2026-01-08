Understanding Moral Injury

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Legos are staged on a table during a Chaplain Corps professional development course on moral injury on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 16, 2025. These materials were used to help participants externalize internal conflicts as part of a demonstration on therapeutic communication techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)