Understanding Moral Injury

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Tom West, Air Force Chaplain Corps College staff chaplain, displays a list of core values during a chaplain-led seminar on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 16, 2025. The session was held specifically for members of the Chaplain Corps to provide them with advanced tools for counseling Airmen who navigate situations where their actions conflict with their beliefs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)