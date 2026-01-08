U.S. Air Force Maj. Tom West, Air Force Chaplain Corps College staff chaplain, displays a list of core values during a chaplain-led seminar on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 16, 2025. The session was held specifically for members of the Chaplain Corps to provide them with advanced tools for counseling Airmen who navigate situations where their actions conflict with their beliefs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 12:23
|Photo ID:
|9471672
|VIRIN:
|251216-F-IN607-1043
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Understanding Moral Injury [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Macy Dismore-Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.