Understanding Moral Injury

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Anthony Giamello, 166th Airlift Wing Chaplain, participates in a collaborative building exercise at the main chapel on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 16, 2025. The interactive portion of this session was designed to foster peer-to-peer dialogue regarding the nuances of spiritual care for those suffering from invisible wounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)