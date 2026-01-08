U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Anthony Giamello, 166th Airlift Wing Chaplain, participates in a collaborative building exercise at the main chapel on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 16, 2025. The interactive portion of this session was designed to foster peer-to-peer dialogue regarding the nuances of spiritual care for those suffering from invisible wounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 12:23
|Photo ID:
|9471675
|VIRIN:
|251216-F-IN607-1074
|Resolution:
|2400x3607
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Understanding Moral Injury [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Macy Dismore-Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.