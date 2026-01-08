Understanding Moral Injury

Informational slides about moral injury are projected for Chaplain Corps during an educational immersive event on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 16, 2025. The event aimed to bridge the gap between clinical care and pastoral guidance, reinforcing the corps’ shared commitment to spiritual well-being of the total force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)
