AFCENT Airmen attend Army Rigger training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Reginald Trujillo Jr., 379th Expeditionary Air Base Group commander,, speaks to U.S. Airmen and Soldiers following a rigger course in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 19, 2025. Trujillo spoke of the history and importance of Army riggers and airdrop missions as well as the importance of Airmen becoming more agile through new skillsets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)