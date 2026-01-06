AFCENT Airmen attend Army Rigger training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jenna Stowe, 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, unravels string during an Army rigger training course in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 19, 2025. The course, led by U.S. Army 294th Quartermaster Company, Detachment 3, covered low-cost low-velocity and low-cost high-velocity parachute rigging; both of which are able to support 2,200 lbs. of cargo per container delivery system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)