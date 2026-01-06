U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jenna Stowe, 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, unravels string during an Army rigger training course in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 19, 2025. The course, led by U.S. Army 294th Quartermaster Company, Detachment 3, covered low-cost low-velocity and low-cost high-velocity parachute rigging; both of which are able to support 2,200 lbs. of cargo per container delivery system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 05:14
|Photo ID:
|9471167
|VIRIN:
|251219-F-KV687-1408
|Resolution:
|5943x3954
|Size:
|3.64 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCENT Airmen attend Army Rigger training [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
