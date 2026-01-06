(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFCENT Airmen attend Army Rigger training [Image 10 of 14]

    AFCENT Airmen attend Army Rigger training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.19.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Julian Solano-Bernal, 75th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, Mavaeao Tili, 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron AFE technician, and Jenna Stowe, 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron AFE technician, secure a container delivery system during an Army rigger training course in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 19, 2025. The five-day course culminated in an exercise requiring the Airmen to rig five container delivery systems in two hours, proving the capability to adequately prepare cargo for airdrop. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 05:14
    Photo ID: 9471168
    VIRIN: 251219-F-KV687-1414
    Resolution: 5711x3800
    Size: 4.66 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT Airmen attend Army Rigger training [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS

    AFCENT, CENTCOM, Army Rigger, parachute rigging, LCLV, LCHV, Container Delivery System
    Soldiers, Airmen increase sustainment mission capabilities

    AFCENT
    Container Delivery System
    LCLV
    parachute rigging
    Army Rigger
    CENTCOM
    LCHV

