AFCENT Airmen attend Army Rigger training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Julian Solano-Bernal, 75th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, Mavaeao Tili, 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron AFE technician, and Jenna Stowe, 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron AFE technician, secure a container delivery system during an Army rigger training course in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 19, 2025. The five-day course culminated in an exercise requiring the Airmen to rig five container delivery systems in two hours, proving the capability to adequately prepare cargo for airdrop. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)