U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Whitley Tobei, 294th Quartermaster Company, Detachment 3 shop foreman, inspects a low-cost high-velocity parachute rigging job following a rigger course in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 19, 2025. The 294th QM DET supports the CENTCOM AOR's airdrop missions by packing and rigging container delivery systems of humanitarian aid and combat support supplies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 05:14
|Photo ID:
|9471169
|VIRIN:
|251219-F-KV687-1479
|Resolution:
|4770x3174
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCENT Airmen attend Army Rigger training [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldiers, Airmen increase sustainment mission capabilities
No keywords found.