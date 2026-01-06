U.S. Airmen rig five containder deliver systems during an Army rigger training course in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 19, 2025. The five-day course culminated in an exercise requiring the Airmen to rig five container delivery systems in two hours, proving the capability to adequately prepare cargo for airdrop. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 05:14
|Photo ID:
|9471170
|VIRIN:
|251219-F-KV687-1438
|Resolution:
|5580x3713
|Size:
|3.73 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCENT Airmen attend Army Rigger training [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldiers, Airmen increase sustainment mission capabilities
No keywords found.