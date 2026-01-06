AFCENT Airmen attend Army Rigger training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen rig five containder deliver systems during an Army rigger training course in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 19, 2025. The five-day course culminated in an exercise requiring the Airmen to rig five container delivery systems in two hours, proving the capability to adequately prepare cargo for airdrop. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)