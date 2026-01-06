AFCENT Airmen attend Army Rigger training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Whitley Tobei, 294th Quartermaster Company, Detachment 3 shop foreman, speaks to U.S. Airmen following a rigger course in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 19, 2025. The 294th QM DET supports the CENTCOM AOR's airdrop missions by packing and rigging container delivery systems of humanitarian aid and combat support supplies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)