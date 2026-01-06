(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFCENT Airmen attend Army Rigger training [Image 13 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AFCENT Airmen attend Army Rigger training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.19.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Whitley Tobei, 294th Quartermaster Company, Detachment 3 shop foreman, speaks to U.S. Airmen following a rigger course in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 19, 2025. The 294th QM DET supports the CENTCOM AOR's airdrop missions by packing and rigging container delivery systems of humanitarian aid and combat support supplies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 05:14
    Photo ID: 9471172
    VIRIN: 251219-F-KV687-1488
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.17 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT Airmen attend Army Rigger training [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFCENT Airmen attend Army Rigger training
    AFCENT Airmen attend Army Rigger training
    AFCENT Airmen attend Army Rigger training
    AFCENT Airmen attend Army Rigger training
    AFCENT Airmen attend Army Rigger training
    AFCENT, CENTCOM, Army Rigger, parachute rigging, LCLV, LCHV, Container Delivery System
    AFCENT Airmen attend Army Rigger training
    AFCENT Airmen attend Army Rigger training
    AFCENT Airmen attend Army Rigger training
    AFCENT Airmen attend Army Rigger training
    AFCENT Airmen attend Army Rigger training
    AFCENT Airmen attend Army Rigger training
    AFCENT Airmen attend Army Rigger training
    AFCENT Airmen attend Army Rigger training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Soldiers, Airmen increase sustainment mission capabilities

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    Container Delivery System
    LCLV
    parachute rigging
    Army Rigger
    CENTCOM
    LCHV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery