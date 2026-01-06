AFCENT Airmen attend Army Rigger training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mavaeao Tili, 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, and Senior Airman Julian Solano-Bernal, 75th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron AFE technician, place a low-cost low-velocity parachute on a container delivery system during an Army rigger training course in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 19, 2025. The course, led by U.S. Army 294th Quartermaster Company, Detachment 3, covered low-cost low and low-cost high-velocity parachute rigging; both of which are able to support 2,200 lbs. of cargo per container delivery system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)