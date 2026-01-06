(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFCENT Airmen attend Army Rigger training [Image 8 of 14]

    AFCENT Airmen attend Army Rigger training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.19.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mavaeao Tili, 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, and Senior Airman Julian Solano-Bernal, 75th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron AFE technician, place a low-cost low-velocity parachute on a container delivery system during an Army rigger training course in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 19, 2025. The course, led by U.S. Army 294th Quartermaster Company, Detachment 3, covered low-cost low and low-cost high-velocity parachute rigging; both of which are able to support 2,200 lbs. of cargo per container delivery system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 05:14
    Photo ID: 9471166
    VIRIN: 251219-F-KV687-1404
    Resolution: 5301x3527
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    AFCENT
    Container Delivery System
    LCLV
    parachute rigging
    Army Rigger
    CENTCOM
    LCHV

