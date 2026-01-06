Soldiers, Airmen increase sustainment mission capabilities Your browser does not support the audio element.

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY -- U.S. Army riggers assigned to the 294th Quartermaster Company, Detachment 3 conducted joint training with U.S. Air Forces Central personnel in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 15-19.



Soldiers led the five-day course focused on low-cost, low-velocity and low-cost, high-velocity container delivery systems for 12 Airmen, enhancing interoperability between the joint partners and improving readiness for operation surges and short notice taskings.



“The goal of this course was to increase our capabilities,” said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Whitley Tobei, 294th QM DET foreman. “If we ever had a situation where there was an urgent need for humanitarian aid or an influx of operations, we now have the ability to request the personnel we directly trained to come in and assist us.”



The course consisted of classroom and practical training covering joint-compliant rigging standards and technical requirements, load restraint processes, equipment inspection, and hazard identification culminating in the execution of LCLV and LCHV container delivery systems from start to finish.



LCLV and LCHV systems play a vital role in airdrop operations, allowing joint forces to resupply forward-positioned personnel without requiring established airfields or ground convoys.



“Increasing the number of personnel trained in rigging and packing container delivery system aerial delivery equipment significantly enhances mission effectiveness within the CENTCOM area of responsibility,” said U.S. Army 1st Lt. Tanner Rider, 294th QM DET 3 commander. “This expansion of trained personnel directly alleviates the high operational tempo currently placed on the 22-person team enabling them to more efficiently meet the mission requirement of delivering 40 short tons.”



The course allowed the participating Airmen, who were largely from the aerial port and aircrew flight equipment career fields, to learn capabilities outside of their immediate Air Force specialty.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Johnson, a load planner for the 379th Expeditionary Aerial Port Squadron, volunteered for the course not only to gain a new skillset and become more well-rounded, but also to gain insight into operations that directly relate to his job.



As a load planner, Johnson typically ensures cargo, personnel, and equipment are properly loaded and secured onto an aircraft.



“What I learned in this course was completely new to me,” said Johnson. “We don’t see this side of the process in my shop, but we do load plan drops. I hope I can get the opportunity to put these skills to use and help support their mission.”



Johnson said he looks forward to supporting the airdrop mission in a hands-on capacity, but he also said he will take what he learned back to his shop and teach others about what to look for when they do handle these loads.



For Senior Airman Jenna Stowe, 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron aircrew flight equipment technician, this course was not her first Army rigging experience, having earned her rigger patch upon completion of a portion of the 92R Rigger Course at Fort Lee, New Jersey. True to her job title though, her previous experience covered personnel parachutes for aircrew members rather than cargo.



Stowe highlighted the importance of seeing the bigger picture when it comes to serving and encourages Airmen to branch out and add tools to their toolbelts to become more capable.



“Not only are you getting to impact the mission in a different way versus your day-to-day job, but you also learn so many different skills,” said Stowe. “From learning to tie different knots, to understanding weight dispersal and how to minimize impact on the ground, and rigging the parachutes so they deploy correctly, I learned so much and now have these skills in my back pocket when needed.”



Tobei praised the Airmen for their willingness and ability to learn and support themission.



The 294th Quartermaster Detachment’s mission is to provide theater level cargo parachute services, including packing, inspection, and supply, supporting cargo rigger airdrop operations up to 40 short tons per day.



As the only quartermaster unit currently in the AOR, conducting courses like these is a proactive approach for the detachment and the joint force, enhancing readiness throughout the region.



“By increasing the pool of qualified riggers across both the U.S. Army and our sister service, the U.S. Air Force, we have bolstered our joint capability to provide critical, life-sustaining support to ground forces throughout the region,” said Rider. “This strategic enhancement of our aerial delivery capabilities provides greater operational flexibility and reinforces our overall logistical readiness in the CENTCOM AOR.”