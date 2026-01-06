(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    502d LRS Fuels Flight Powers Mission Readiness at JBSA [Image 12 of 12]

    502d LRS Fuels Flight Powers Mission Readiness at JBSA

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    Photo by Jonathan Mallard 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    A flash point analyzer is prepared for use at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, Jan. 6, 2026. The test determines the lowest temperature at which fuel vapors ignite, helping ensure fuel safety under operating conditions. The 502d Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Flight performs this check as part of standard quality control procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 16:13
    Photo ID: 9470740
    VIRIN: 260106-F-YD772-1202
    Resolution: 7954x5303
    Size: 12.53 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 502d LRS Fuels Flight Powers Mission Readiness at JBSA [Image 12 of 12], by Jonathan Mallard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fuels
    Joint Base San Antonio
    JBSA Lackland
    502d Air Base Wing
    Laboratory
    military fuel standards

