A flash point analyzer is prepared for use at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, Jan. 6, 2026. The test determines the lowest temperature at which fuel vapors ignite, helping ensure fuel safety under operating conditions. The 502d Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Flight performs this check as part of standard quality control procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2026 16:13
|Photo ID:
|9470740
|VIRIN:
|260106-F-YD772-1202
|Resolution:
|7954x5303
|Size:
|12.53 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 502d LRS Fuels Flight Powers Mission Readiness at JBSA [Image 12 of 12], by Jonathan Mallard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
502d LRS Fuels Flight Powers Mission Readiness at JBSA
No keywords found.