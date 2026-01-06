502d LRS Fuels Flight Powers Mission Readiness at JBSA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A flash point analyzer is prepared for use at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, Jan. 6, 2026. The test determines the lowest temperature at which fuel vapors ignite, helping ensure fuel safety under operating conditions. The 502d Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Flight performs this check as part of standard quality control procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)