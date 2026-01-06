(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    502d LRS Fuels Flight Powers Mission Readiness at JBSA [Image 7 of 12]

    502d LRS Fuels Flight Powers Mission Readiness at JBSA

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    Photo by Jonathan Mallard 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    A fuel sample container is cleaned with petroleum ether at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 25, 2024. The cleaning process removes surface residue and prevents cross-contamination during laboratory testing, ensuring accurate fuel analysis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)

    This work, 502d LRS Fuels Flight Powers Mission Readiness at JBSA [Image 12 of 12], by Jonathan Mallard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    502d LRS Fuels Flight Powers Mission Readiness at JBSA

    TAGS

    Fuels
    Joint Base San Antonio
    JBSA Lackland
    502d Air Base Wing
    Laboratory
    military fuel standards

