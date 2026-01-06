A fuel sample container is cleaned with petroleum ether at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 25, 2024. The cleaning process removes surface residue and prevents cross-contamination during laboratory testing, ensuring accurate fuel analysis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)
502d LRS Fuels Flight Powers Mission Readiness at JBSA
