502d LRS Fuels Flight Powers Mission Readiness at JBSA

Rogelio Guerrero, 502d Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Flight quality assurance specialist, collects fuel samples from a commercial tank truck at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 6, 2026. Incoming fuel is tested in the lab to verify it meets military specifications before being accepted for use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)