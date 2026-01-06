A flash point analyzer ignites fuel vapors during a quality control test at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, Jan. 6, 2026. The flash point indicates the lowest temperature at which fuel emits vapors that can ignite, ensuring the fuel meets safety standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)
502d LRS Fuels Flight Powers Mission Readiness at JBSA
