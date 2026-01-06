(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    502d LRS Fuels Flight Powers Mission Readiness at JBSA [Image 9 of 12]

    502d LRS Fuels Flight Powers Mission Readiness at JBSA

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    Photo by Jonathan Mallard 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Rogelio Guerrero, 502d Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Flight quality assurance specialist, examines a fuel sample for clarity and contaminants at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 6, 2026. Visual inspections are one of several quality control measures used to verify the condition of incoming fuel before it enters the installation’s supply system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)

    TAGS

    Fuels
    Joint Base San Antonio
    JBSA Lackland
    502d Air Base Wing
    Laboratory
    military fuel standards

