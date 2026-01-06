502d LRS Fuels Flight Powers Mission Readiness at JBSA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rogelio Guerrero, 502d Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Flight quality assurance specialist, examines a fuel sample for clarity and contaminants at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 6, 2026. Visual inspections are one of several quality control measures used to verify the condition of incoming fuel before it enters the installation’s supply system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)