Rogelio Guerrero, 502d Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Flight quality assurance specialist, examines a fuel sample for clarity and contaminants at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 6, 2026. Visual inspections are one of several quality control measures used to verify the condition of incoming fuel before it enters the installation’s supply system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2026 16:13
|Photo ID:
|9470737
|VIRIN:
|260106-F-YD772-1199
|Resolution:
|8113x5409
|Size:
|8.04 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 502d LRS Fuels Flight Powers Mission Readiness at JBSA [Image 12 of 12], by Jonathan Mallard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
502d LRS Fuels Flight Powers Mission Readiness at JBSA
No keywords found.