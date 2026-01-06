A fuel sample is tested using a conductivity stick at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 6, 2026. The test ensures the presence of static dissipator additive, which prevents the buildup of static electricity during aircraft refueling operations. Fuels Flight personnel with the 502d Logistics Readiness Squadron verify conductivity levels as part of routine quality control checks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2026 16:13
|Photo ID:
|9470730
|VIRIN:
|260106-F-YD772-1196
|Resolution:
|6365x4243
|Size:
|5.94 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 502d LRS Fuels Flight Powers Mission Readiness at JBSA [Image 12 of 12], by Jonathan Mallard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
502d LRS Fuels Flight Powers Mission Readiness at JBSA
