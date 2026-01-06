502d LRS Fuels Flight Powers Mission Readiness at JBSA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A fuel sample is tested using a conductivity stick at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 6, 2026. The test ensures the presence of static dissipator additive, which prevents the buildup of static electricity during aircraft refueling operations. Fuels Flight personnel with the 502d Logistics Readiness Squadron verify conductivity levels as part of routine quality control checks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)