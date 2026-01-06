502d LRS Fuels Flight Powers Mission Readiness at JBSA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A mixed cellulose ester (MCE) membrane filter displays excessive particulate from a retained fuel sample at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 6, 2026. Fuels laboratory personnel with the 502d Logistics Readiness Squadron archive failed samples as part of their quality assurance and trend tracking efforts. Samples that do not meet Air Force cleanliness standards are documented and removed from the fuel system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)